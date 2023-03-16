Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close In Birthday Photos, Shares Glimpses From Family Vacay

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star jetted off to London with her family and shared glimpses into her celebration on social media. In the photos, she could be seen hugging her husband Ranbir inside a restaurant.

Alia was all smiles and as she enjoyed a quiet birthday with her husband, mother, sister and best friend Tanya Saha Gupta. Alia even posed with a plate of spaghetti and relished a delicious-looking cream and strawberry birthday cake.

Check out the Instagram post here.



Alia changed into two outfits for her birthday party. She kept her first outfit minimal and chic. She opted for a pink Balenciaga sweater. She paired the sweater with silver hoops and tied her hair in a bun.

For her second change, Alia wore an all black outfit. She layered the outfit with a black and white checkered blazer. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress completed her look with knee length boots.

Celebrities wish Alia Bhatt on birthday

New-mom Alia Bhatt posted a series of pictures on March 16, giving her followers a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Talking about the location of the party, actress Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post saying “You were at @mimimeifair for your birthday! It’s the best!.” Actress Sophie Choudhary wrote “May you always shine bright.” Anaita Shroff Adajania commented “❤️❤️ shine on!”

Lilly Singh, VJ Anusha, Saba Pataudi and many others wished the actress a happy birthday.

Alia Bhatt thanks colleagues and family for birthday wishes

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to post, “Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love.” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the Darlings actress on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet photo with Alia and wished her happy birthday with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best actress ever…love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place.” Kareena is currently vacationing in Africa. Karisma Kapoor also shared an unseen picture of the duo and wished her.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma also shared their wishes for the Gangubai Kathiawada actress.