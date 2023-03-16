Shaheen Bhatt And Soni Razdan Share Adorable Birthday Post For Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (March 15). To mark the occasion, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan shared adorable birthday posts for the actress.

Shaheen posted a cute picture featuring herself and Alia and wrote, “30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo.”

Sharing another grumpy image of the Darlings actress, Shaheen captioned it with, “30 years of this face.”

Alia’s mother Soni wrote a long heartfelt note alongside a collage of pictures of both of them, which highlighted the similarities between the mother and daughter duo. In the caption she wrote, “Happy Birthday my little twin child. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (unlike our other two family members) we apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being. However apart from these few things - you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I’m so proud of the wonderful woman you’re becoming … love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side.”

On the work front, Alia is all set to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside her close friend Ranveer Singh. It also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.