Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Alia Bhatt’s Privacy Breach; 'They're Part Of Our World But...'

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his wife-actor Alia Bhatt’s leaked pictures controversy. The latter had taken to social media and posted about the breach of privacy she went through after the paparazzo clicked pictures of her from another building. Ranbir Kapoor said that the incident was “totally uncalled for” in a recent interview.

While in a conversation with Miss Malini, Kapoor addressed the controversy and called the incident an “invasion of privacy.” He added that they’re currently dealing with the incident through proper legal channels. The star deemed the incident as “very ugly,” and said he would not like to talk about it further.

"It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”

Ranbir Kapoor speaks in support of the Paparazzi community

Kapoor further spoke about the paparazzi community. He said that the paps share a symbiotic relationship with celebrities, as they work together with each other. However, he added, that when these incidents do occur, it subjects the celebrities to shame for the paparazzo’s actions.

“We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi are a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that.”

Celebrities reacting to Alia Bhatt calling out the paparazzi

Several celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor spoke in solidarity with Alia Bhatt. Anushka said that two years prior, she called out the paps for the same reason. Janhvi Kapoor recounted a similar experience, and called the paps “disgustingly intrusive.”