Alia Bhatt Shares A Cryptic Message After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her Out, Read Here

Kangana Ranaut unapologetically named top industry personalities in her sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday claiming that they were responsible for causing mental distress to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut called out Alia Bhatt on 'The Nation Wants to Know' and brought up the 'Koffee with Karan' episode where she had mocked the actor by feigning ignorance of his existence.

Reacting to the allegations, Alia Bhatt on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post that said, "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it." Alia and her family (including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt) have been on the receiving end of all the hatred and negativity since Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death. A few days back Alia shared another quote that said, "Silence says a lot more than you think."

Kangana slams Alia

Kangana hit out at what she called were 'nepotistic award shows' and recalled how in 2019, Alia Bhatt had earned the Best Actress trophy for a "mediocre role" of 10 minutes in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy'. She pointed out how her portrayal of Rani Laxmi Bai in her directorial debut film 'Manikarnika' was sidelined and did not qualify as worthy of recognition. Likewise, Sushant's last onscreen venture 'Chhichhore', directed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari, was snubbed at the award show despite raking in more money and critical acclaim at the Box-Office than a "mediocre film" like Gully Boy.

Kangana alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

