'Net-net I Think This Was...': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana's 'needy Outsider' Remark

Kangana Ranaut in a sensational interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami exclaimed that the 'flag bearers of nepotism' will ensure that "needy outsiders" like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker will challenge her views after this explosive interview. Swara on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to react to this statement.

Swara's reaction to Kangana's remark was both tagged as 'sarcastic' and 'taken in a positive stride' by the Netizens. Swara later thanked Kangana for the 'compliments' and called her a 'gorgeous, generous and a great actor'. Kangana on 'The Nation Wants to Know' tagged Swara as "proof of nepotism" by claiming that they too have been deprived of opportunities despite their talents.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

She asserted, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, 'Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar'."

Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Ranaut questioned, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Kangana Ranaut 'rises like a Phoenix' with fiery comeback to 2010 Karan Johar snub

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's explosive conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has prompted responses from many celebrities in the film industry. Prominent among them, veteran actor Simi Garewal has praised Kangana for taking a firm stand on nepotism against the "powerful" few in the industry as she hopes that it brings an awakening in Bollywood.

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. 👏👏Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... 😥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.