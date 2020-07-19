Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'needy Outsider' Remark; Says '#mahlifemahrules'

Kangana Ranaut in a sensational interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami exclaimed that the 'flag bearers of nepotism' will ensure that "needy outsiders" like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker will challenge her views after this explosive interview. Taapsee on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to react to this statement.

Taapsee in a sarcastic way took a jibe at Kangana's comment on 'The Nation Wants to Know' where she tagged her as "proof of nepotism" by claiming that she has been deprived of opportunities despite their talents. Taapsee wrote, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na" (used hashtag #MahLifeMahRules) [sic]

Later in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee clarified that she has never in any domain said 'I like Karan Johar' and stressed that she only knows him in the formal capacity. Taapsee said that she has the right to have an opinion just like Kangana and just because her opinion doesn't match hers doesn't make her 'inferior'.

In the interview with Republic TV, Kangana said, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

To this, Taapsee told the publication that she has been doing 'at least 4 films a year and has 5 announced already'. Taapsee Pannu confessed that she has been dropped out of films and has been replaced with star kids but Kangana's allegations against her are 'actually an equal level of harassment, if not more'.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's explosive conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has prompted responses from many celebrities in the film industry. Prominent among them, veteran actor Simi Garewal has praised Kangana for taking a firm stand on nepotism against the "powerful" few in the industry as she hopes that it brings an awakening in Bollywood.

