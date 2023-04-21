Ranbir Kapoor's Sweet Gesture For Alia Bhatt Has Internet’s Attention | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at Aditya Chopra’s residence to offer condolences after the demise of Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. The Animal actor’s loving gesture for his wife is receiving praise on the internet. The moment was captured on camera and has been going viral on social media, with many dubbing Ranbir as a 'true gentleman'.

In pictures, Alia walked ahead of Ranbir. Before entering through the front door, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress removed her footwear and left them outside the door. Ranbir picked up Alia's slippers and kept them in a designated space. The couple was dressed in plain white clothes as they arrived to be with the Chopra family in this emotional time. Check out Ranbir and Alia's pictures from Aditya Chopra's residence.

Taking to the comments section on the viral video shared online, one fan commented, "Ranbir, love you for this gesture. My blessing." Another netizen commented, "How sweet," accompanied with a couple of red heart emojis. Moreover, several fans posted a set of heart emojis with Ranbir Kapoor's name.

Hrithik Roshan's gesture for Saba Azad

Recently, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan also carried out a sweet gesture for his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple was in attendance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening together. In pictures shared by Saba, Hrithik was seen holding her heels. It seemed like Saba must have been tired of wearing the footwear and Hrithik stepped in to help his lady love.

Fans were left impressed by the Krrish actor's gesture. Some netizens called him "sweet" and a "loving BF", while others pointed out how cute his gesture was. Hrithik and Saba keep making public appearances together after they have gone public with their romance. They have been together since last year.