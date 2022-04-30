It is an emotional day for the Kapoor family as it has been two years since the demise of late legendary star Rishi Kapoor. The late actor entertained people with his acting for five decades and won his fans' hearts with every role he played on the big screen. The actor's sudden demise on 30 April 2020, came as a shock to the entire film industry as well as his fans.

Two years have gone by and the actor is still missed by many. On his second death anniversary, the newest member of the Kapoor family, Alia Bhatt, remembered the late Rishi Kapoor with an adorable family picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome photo in which she was seen sharing smiles with Ranbir, Neetu and the late Rishi Kapoor. The photo saw Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor standing close to each other while donning warm clothes. Neetu Kapoor could be seen wrapping her arm around Alia as they smiled for the picture. In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "always.. and forever," and added a white heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pay homage to Rishi Kapoor at their wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating back in 2017. The two have been going strong ever since they got together, Alia also shared a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor's parents. She was often seen spending time with both Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

At Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, which took place earlier this month, the couple reportedly offered a special pooja to the late actor. Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor dancing with Rishi Kapoor's photo in his hand at their Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the photos, Alia mentioned how the day was filled with "some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life." Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's picture here.

Through an Instagram post, Neetu Kapor revealed how it was Rishi Kapoor's dream to see his son Ranbir Kapoor become a groom. The Bollywood veteran shared a beautiful picture with Ranbir from his wedding ceremony and penned an emotional note. She dedicated the photo to her late husband and wrote, "This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled."

(Image: @neetu54/Instagram)