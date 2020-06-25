Alia Bhatt's Mother Comes To Her Defense, Shekhar Kapur's Friend Passes Away & More

Today, on June 25, 2020, 16-year-old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar allegedly took her own life. Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur revealed that he lost a 40-year-old friend to COVID-19. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Always Wanted To Show Strong, Independent Women Through Cinema: Anushka Sharma On 'Bulbbul'

In an interview with a news agency, Anushka Sharma talked about her latest Netflix film Bulbbul. Discussing her film, Anushka Sharma stated that she always wanted to show strong, independent women to her audience, and Bulbbul was her latest offering in that regard. She added that the portrayal of women in Bollywood has always been skewed and lopsided. Anushka Sharma also claimed that she was a non-conformist which helped her explore and create.

Sanya Malhotra Reveals Why She Is Excited For 'Shakuntala Devi's' Release On OTT Platform

In a recent press statement, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she was excited for Shakuntala Devi's release on Amazon Prime Video. Sanya Malhotra stated that she had a good relationship with Prime Video, as two of her previous films, Photograph and Pataakha, had performed well on the platform. She was also happy to entertain fans even during the lockdown.

Shekhar Kapur Loses 40-year-old Friend To Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Be Responsible

40 year old friend just died of the virus. Fit, jogger. Healthy.

Please wear mask. Take all precautions. Maybe you’re young Believe the virus wont get you.

But you can carry it and infect other members of your family/friends that are more vulnerable. Be responsible#Covid_19 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 25, 2020

Taking to social media, Shekhar Kapur revealed that a 40-year-old friend of his, who was fit and healthy, passed away recently due to COVID-19. The actor asked his fans to always wear masks and take all precautions. He also warned young people to be more responsible, as they could survive the virus but spread it to their venerable friends and family.

Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, recently took to social media to defend her daughter. Star kids like Alia Bhatt have been receiving a lot of hate right now due to the backlash against nepotism in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt's mother defended her daughter by saying that star kids were under a lot more pressure due to expectations. Moreover, she called out people who were talking about nepotism, claiming that they too would help their kids if they want to join the industry in the future.

16-year-old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Allegedly Commits Suicide

Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old TikTok star, tragically passed away today. According to various reports, Siya Kakkar took her own life due to unknown reasons. However, this news has not been confirmed by the police, who are still investigating her death.

