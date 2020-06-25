Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Breaks Silence; Talks About Ankita & Wedding Plans With Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in a conversation with an entertainment portal broke silence about his son's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14. Talking to Tadka Bollywood, KK Singh said that his son used to share things with him first but then he didn't talk much. "Pehele toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi. Bohot mannat maang ke paida hua tha Sushant. 3 saal mannat maangi thi uske liye. 4 ladkiyon main ek ladka tha. Aur jinke liye itni mannat maangte hain unke sath yahi hota hai" [Translation: We prayed for him a lot, for 3 years. He was our only son after 4 girls.]

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, KK Singh said that she has come to Patna to visit him and also Mumbai after Sushant's demise. "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." Talking about their break-up, KK Singh said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

Did Sushant speak about wedding plans? His father in the interview without revealing the girl's name said, "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki Corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri" [Translation: We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that no in Corona but after film releases, he will plan about it in around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage.]

Talking about if he succumbed to industry pressure, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said, "Ho sakta hai.... Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga."

Sushant Singh Rajput's father pays homage at the prayer meet

A picture of Sushant’s father paying homage to the actor surfaced on social media. The prayer meeting was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna. Check out the picture below. Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari visited Sushant's residence in Patna to pay their respects.

