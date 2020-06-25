'Mirzapur' Characters Guddu & Babloo Are Also His Real Family, Reveals Ali Fazal; See Pic

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has found a brand new connection between him and his Mirzapur family. Ali Fazal who was loved in his Amazon Original web series Mirzapur often posts throwback pictures from his web series. But this is the first time he has found a personal family connection to the show. Find out more details about Ali Fazal’s family ties to his web series Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal finds a personal connection with 'Mirzapur'

Now that the series is already ready for its Season 2, the cast of the show makes sure that they keep their fans entertained by sharing throwback pictures and BTS from Mirzapur. But recently, actor Ali Fazal found an unusual family connection to his web series. The 3 Idiots actor addressed the same in his latest Instagram post.

For his latest Instagram post, Ali Fazal posted two throwback pictures with his uncles. He then went on to explain the connection between his uncles and two of his web series characters. In Mirzapur, Ali Fazal plays the role of a lawyer’s son named Govind “Guddu'' Pandit and actor Vikrant Massey plays the role of his brother named Vinay “Bablu” Pandit.

While explaining the connection between these on-screen characters and his uncles, he sais that both his uncles have the same nicknames as him and Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur. Ali Fazal wrote, “Pic 1- Bade Mamu, Babloo. Pic 2- Chhote Mamu – Guddu. Sister Love! (yes, it's the weirdest coincidence that the two brothers pet names are the same as Mirza) Yes, that’s me in both pics. Don’t laugh”. Take a look at Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur post here.

Ali Fazal has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. Fazal has come a long way since his silver screen debut in 3 Idiots. He has already starred in several Bollywood films. Apart from Bollywood films, he is also creating a mark in Hollywood and made headlines when he starred opposite Dame Judi Dench in the film Victoria & Abdul. After experiencing success on the silver screen, he soon made his digital debut in the Amazon Original series Mirzapur.

