Alia Bhatt Shows Off Ranbir's Photography Skills; Check Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Comment

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship official. The actors are now often seen making public appearances together and also going on some romantic vacations. Alia Bhatt recently shared some pictures clicked by Ranbir Kapoor from their New Year getaway and received a hilarious comment from Arjun Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Year away from the city blues in an unknown destination. The couple jetted off for a vacation a few days before New Year's eve and wished their fans via Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a series of pictures clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked nothing but adorable in a green and black pullover and green beanie cap. She completed her look with a pair of golden earrings and was seen smiling as Ranbir Kapoor was behind the lens. Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt penned, "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills."

Fans showered the actor with love for her cute pictures and adorable caption. Anushka Sharma and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also sent love to Alia Bhatt. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who never fails to pull his colleagues' leg with hilarious comments, reacted to the pictures with the hashtag 'phirseuddchale' (Phir Se Ud Chale).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Years celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed 2022 on a positive note. The two were on a romantic getaway filled with large fields, wild animals and mesmerising sunsets. On December 31, 2021, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from their short vacation. The first picture saw cute looking Alia smiling at the camera. The second one had Ranbir in warm clothes drinking something from a glass. The rest of the pictures saw some wild animals and a beautiful sunset. Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year." Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "(hashtag) nadaan parindeys."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to share the screen space for the first time in their most awaited film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. After much delay, the film is now scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)