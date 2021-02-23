Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' Teaser To Release Tomorrow?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is likely to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiwadi tomorrow. The director celebrates his birthday tomorrow, therefore netizens will finally get to see a glimpse from the film. The movie has been creating a buzz among the fans for quite some time now, but the pandemic lockdown imposed the makers to delay the movie release.

'Gangubai Kathiwadi' teaser to release tomorrow

Gangubai Kathiawadi is deemed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biggest project to date. The film is based on a book titled, Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie shall be about women empowerment. The plot of the film revolves around a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Details about 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

According to reports, since tomorrow marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, he has decided to surprise the audience with the teaser of the film. Reportedly, the teaser of the film is expected to be nothing like what fans of the director have witnessed before. The team of the film shall attempt to make one and all feel inspired in 2021 by the journey of the girl portrayed in the film.

Back in 2020, the team of Gangubai Kathiwadi had dropped the first look of the film’s lead character. The post started doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at the post below.

Gangubai Kathiawadi cast

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi shall also make cameo appearance in the film.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt shall also be seen in RRR and Brahmastra. The release dates for the same have not been set yet. The actor was previously seen in Sadak 2 where she shared the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

On another note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali previously released Box Office hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Gabbar is Back. He was also associated with the Hindi film Malaal, which was written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale. The film released in 2019.

