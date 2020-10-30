Alia Bhatt Stuns In Georges Hobeika's Latest Spring-Summer Outfit; See Pictures

Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared some new pictures dressed in Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika's outfit on social media. Unveiling Hoberika's new Spring-Summer collection, Bhatt looked stunning in black-and-white checkered dress.

Designer Shaleena Nathani dropped a comment saying, 'Gorgeous'. Bhatt's picture attracted over 3 lakh likes within a few minutes. Bhatt in the caption wrote, "Cinderella never wished for a prince, all she asked for was a new dress and night out." [sic]

Recently, Alia Bhatt's Instagram surpassed 50 million followers. On the occasion, the actor penned a lengthy note for her fans and well-wishers. However, she also shared something that she has learned over the last couple of months. Alia mentioned that social media connects people, it excites people and it also entertains everyone, but it doesn't define who people really are. 'Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today,' she wrote.

