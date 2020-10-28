Alia Bhatt Returns To 'RRR' Sets In Hyderabad To Resume Shooting For A Crucial Scene

Alia Bhatt has returned to Hyderabad to complete shooting for a major portion of the film RRR. The filming of SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus was halted due to the pandemic. However, as the restrictions ease around the country, the actor has now returned to the sets of the film to complete her final portion, according to a report by Mid-Day. It is expected that Alia Bhatt, along with Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, will join the set to shoot a major portion.

Alia Bhatt returns to "RRR" sets in Hyderabad

The RRR cast too is expected to continue shooting soon. A source recently revealed to the media outlet that Alia Bhatt has just one major scene remaining in the film. The RRR cast was supposed to wrap the shooting earlier but due to the pandemic restrictions, the one scene with Alia had to be pushed ahead. Therefore, now that the actor has returned to the city, the makers will soon look forward to completing her portion in the film. The source also mentioned that it will be in November when Alia Bhatt will be seen shooting a major scene with Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan.

This particular scene involving Alia Bhatt in RRR will be quite crucial for the film, according to the source. Further on, the source added that the scene that is expected to be shot soon was planned to be shot in Pune at a bungalow in some location. However due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic back then, the makers cancelled that plan. Thus, now the makers have decided to shoot that particular scene in Hyderabad itself. The scene will feature a confrontation between Jr NTR and Ram Charan whose ideologies will be seen clashing. The role of Alia Bhatt in this particular scene has not been mentioned. Alia Bhatt in RRR will be playing the role of Sita while Jr NTR will essay the role of Bheem and Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju, according to the news portal.

