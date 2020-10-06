Alia Bhatt Tries Out Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram Filter Called 'Notes To Self', See

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt share a great bond and often extend support to one another on social media. Recently, Shaheen had created a filter for an Instagram story called 'Notes to Self' and Alia tried it out for the first time. Shaheen also seemed impressed by Alia's Instagram story and shared the post on her account as well. Here's what this is account.

Alia Bhatt tries out sister, Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram filter

On Alia Bhatt's Instagram story, she posted a video of trying out a new Instagram filter called 'Notes to Self'. The filter is created none other than her older sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The filter has an adorable sun peeking from behind a thought cloud which shows the day's 'Note to Self'. Alia also added a comment which says, "My sister is a filter (Those are the words I never thought I’d say)".

In the Instagram story, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a coral tank top and posing with a poker face while the filter juggles between the different notes. When the day's note finally pops up for Alia, her face breaks up into a smile. The thought, meanwhile says "I remind myself even the worst storm passes". Check out the posts here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram previously to announce that she is back on the sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor shared a post right from the sets itself giving her fans a glimpse of the movie. Adding a caption, Alia wrote, "Can't wait to join the teamðŸ’™Await". See the post here:

In other news, Alia Bhatt's latest release was Sadak 2 which released on Disney+ Hotstar during the lockdown. The movie is a sequel to the 1991 release which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2, meanwhile, was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and cast Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Jissu Sengupta.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has a host of movies in her kitty. She is slated to appear in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charana and Ajay Devgn. She will also star as the lead in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Takht, Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

