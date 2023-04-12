Alia Bhatt To Make Met Gala Debut; Likely To Wear Prabal Gurung

Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her debut at the MET Gala event this year. Reportedly the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's team has confirmed that she will be walking on the MET Gala red carpet this year. Also, it has been speculated that Alia Bhatt will be wearing an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. Alia will be the third actress after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to walk on the MET Gala carpet.

Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot. Now, she will reportedy be appearing in the MET Gala in a Prabal Gurung outfit. The Darlings actor has often sported clothes designed by him in the past. While this is Alia Bhatt's debut at MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra made her appearance at MET Gala around three times and Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet at least twice.

About MET Gala 2023

The MET Gala 2023 will take place on May 1, 2023, to honour late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Those who are anticipating to watch the MET Gala can stream it live on Vogue. The guest list of MET Gala is still under wraps, but apart from Alia Bhatt, there are chances that Harry and Meghan might appear on the red carpet. However, the list of attendees will be released soon.

Who ruled MET Gala red carpet in the past?

Talking about the MET Gala 2022, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, and Jodie Smith, were among the best dressed celebrities. Blake Lively wore a gown by Versace, Jodie wore a custom-made Gucci dress, and Kaia Gerber opted for a sheer silver gown. However, Indian fans were disappointed as both Deepika and Priyanka skipped the 2022 Met Gala.

Nevertheless, each year, the MET Gala red carpet showcases some of the exquisite crafted looks and styles that standout and become a part of fashion history. Even Princess Diana attended the 1996 MET Gala in a Dior outfit.