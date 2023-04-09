Alia Bhatt Goes On A Movie Date With Her Mom Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, along with her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night. The mother-daughter trio was out for a movie night. They were spotted at PVR Juhu. After the movie, the trio posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles.

Alia, Soni, and Shaheen were seen sporting casual outfits for their outing. Alia Bhatt wore a blue shirt with loose denim pants and casual footwear. She carried a cross bag and let her tresses open for the evening. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were seen wearing white tops paired with denim jeans. While Soni kept her hair tied in a bun, Shaheen left them open. They smiled for the cameras. Check out their photos below:

Alia Bhatt oversees the construction of her house

Before her outing with the family in the evening, the Raazi actress was spotted solo during the day. Alia Bhatt stepped out to oversee the construction of her house. Alia is usually accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, however, this time the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was snapped alone. Alia wore a white tank top and blue denim jeans. She also carried a sling bag and completed the casual look by wearing a flip-flop.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt took a break from acting for a short period of time after she welcomed her daughter Raha. Alia recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in Kashmir. The film also stars her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The director recently shared an update from the film revealing that they will be working on the sequels of the movie soon and Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3 will hit theatres in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

(All pictures sourced from Varinder Chawla)