New Mom Alia Bhatt 'hit Hard' By Rani Mukerji's Performance In Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Alia Bhatt heaped praise on Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The Brahmastra star watched the film on Saturday night with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in Mumbai. Alia said that she and her family members spent the night crying and called Rani "brilliant" in the film.

In the Instagram story, Alia posted three screenshots from the film and praised Rani’s performance. The Highway actress said that the story needed to be told, adding that because of her newly found motherhood, the film impacted her significantly more. She wrote, “Rani ma’am - there’s no one like you,” and added that she was "transfixed and transported right by (her) side from Norway to India.” She concluded the post by applauding the team of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and also praised co-actor Jim Sarbh.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. It details the story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, who penned her experiences in the book, The Journey of a Mother. The film also features actors Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta and Anirban Bhattacharya in supporting roles.

In reality, Sagarika relocated to Norway with her family, and her children ended up being placed in foster care by Norway’s Ministry of Children and Families. She was then told that her children are to remain under foster care until they turn 18. The film is an adaptation of Sagarika’s struggle and eventual victory to secure the custody of her children. It was released in theatres on March 17, 2023.