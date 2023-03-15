Alia Bhatt Turns 30, Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor Sends Birthday Wishes

Actor Alia Bhatt recently received a slew of birthday wishes from several celebrities, including her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt turned 30 this year, and many of her colleagues are rooting for her. Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others wished her a happy birthday.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram in order to give Alia Bhatt a memorable birthday wish. She said on her Instagram story, “Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love.” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

While wishing her a birthday, Sonam Kapoor said “Happy birthday to Raha’s beautiful mother.” Kareena Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday to the best actress ever…love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place.” Malaika Arora said on her Instagram story, “Happy birthday Alia Bhatt…keep shining sunshine mama.”

Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday in style

A picture of Alia Bhatt celebrating her 30th birthday by cutting a cake is going viral on social media. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a co-ord set, closing her eyes and making a wish with folded hands and closed eyes. Alia's birthday cake can be seen decorated with fresh berries and roses.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s married life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married each other at Vastu, their Mumbai home. They married each other in an intimate ceremony and were joined by their mothers as well as close friends.

The actor announced the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor back on November 6, 2022. Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Kashmir as she shot a music video for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The star will be once again seen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

She will make her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's Heart of Stone, also starring Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot and Jamir Dornan.