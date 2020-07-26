Alia Bhatt Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Pulled Off The Glittery Strapless Gown Better?

Styling similar gowns in different ways is one of the best ways to put forth one’s creativity in terms of fashion. In the past, a number of actors have been spotted wearing same or similar outfits but have been pulling them off with a different attitude or with different makeup and hairdo.

Two female celebrities to pull off similar outfits with grace and elegance are Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The two leading Bollywood ladies were once seen wearing glitter-studded black and brown gowns on different red carpet events. Read on to know who wore it better and how.

Alia Bhatt vs Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the black gown better?

Alia Bhatt wore a stunning Zuhair Murad gown in the year 2017, which was loved by most fashion enthusiasts in the country. The look had been gracefully styled to keep the glitter on the gown attractive, with minimum accessories. The strapless gown had a pointy deep neck with a mix of brown and red colours above the waist-cut. The glitter reduces and the gown turns darker when moving downwards.

Alia Bhatt’s hair has been put up in a low a bun with a middle partition. Her eye makeup has been kept dark while her lip colour is a nude shade. The actor can also be seen sticking to minimum accessories with just stone studs, letting the gown stand out in the look.

Also read Alia Bhatt's Quirky And Extravagant Sense Of Fashion That Was Loved By Fans

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a brown-black glitter gown at Cannes 2019. The gown had been created by Roberto Cavalli and had grabbed a lot of attention at the red carpet. The strapless gown had a thigh-high slit and a tail that enhanced the entirety of the look.

The gown had reddish-brown glitter around the waist while the rest of the piece was studded in black glitter. She could be seen wearing silver light statement earrings with the look which created a pleasant contrast. Priyanka Chopra could be seen wearing dramatically sketched out eyeliner are brown lip colour. Her hair has been left open with soft curls towards the ends. She has also limited the accessories to statement earrings and the stone wedding ring.

Read Sonakshi Sinha-Alia Bhatt's Friendship: 5 Instances That Prove Their Special Bond

Also read 'Stop Fussing Over Same Names': Asrani On R Balki's 'Ranbir-Alia Best Actors' Statement

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt and Priyank Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.