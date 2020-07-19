Alia Bhatt's Quirky And Extravagant Sense Of Fashion That Was Loved By Fans

Alia Bhatt has impressed fans with her amazing performances in films like Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, Highway, and many more. She is known to be dedicated to her craft and to also truly immerse herself in every role that she takes up. Alia Bhatt is also one of the most looked upon stars in terms of fashion and style. She is often praised for her style sense and amazing choice of outfits as well. Hence here are some of the most extravagant outfits worn by Alia Bhatt, be it red carpet events or photoshoots.

Alia Bhatt's quirky and extravagant sense of fashion

The Award Show Dress

Alia Bhatt was all set to appear for an award show when she donned on this particular outfit. The actor looked stunning as she wore the pink and yellow dress. What was rather unique about the dress was the fact that the yellow piece on the dress had an unusual cut to it that began from the shoulder and acted as a fall. The unique design of the dress was praised by her fans. Alia Bhatt wore that dress and paired it up with a pair of heels and a few accessories that complimented her overall look.

The Multi-Coloured Dress

Alia Bhatt is a huge fan of colours in general and thus during one photoshoot, the actor went for a unique blazer. The jacket that she wore had a floral design with several colours imprinted on it. The primary theme of the blazer was white, however, the colours on it made it appear to be rather unique. What was also quite peculiar was the choice of pants she wore. Alia Bhatt paired a look with a set of bell-bottom pants. The bell-bottoms, the colourful blazer and her blue heels made the outfit look like an amazing colour fest. The fans of the actor praised her in the comments and even praised her for the amazing fashion sense.

The All Black Dress

In 2019, Alia Bhatt was set to appear at an event and the actor wore this particular outfit. The black outfit she wore was quite unique as it had a different touch to it. The top she wore was a simple off-shoulder top however her pants were something that caught everyone’s attention. The all-black pants were stitched with a sparkling material that looked like stars on her leg. The actor looked amazing she posed for a picture in this outfit. The shimmery effect can also be seen dangling off the pants which featured quite an impressive design according to fans who praised her tremendously for the outfit. Alia Bhatt paired the look with a pair of heels.

The Christmas-y vibe

Alia Bhatt opted for this multi-coloured outfit for a day out it seemed. The asymmetrical splash of colours definitely proved that the actor has a penchant for all things colourful. The backdrop also featured Christmas decorations, which added to the overall colourful vibe of the photo.

