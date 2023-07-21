Alia Bhatt Was Exhausted After Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show, Here's Proof

Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show on Thursday, July 20. The actress walked the ramp with her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh. They sported traditional outfits. Now, the actress has shared a BTS video and several pictures on her social media handle.

3 things you need to know

The actress is busy with the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show was attended by Deepika Padukone and other celebs.

Alia Bhatt wore a black and silver bridal lehenga.

Alia Bhatt gave a hilarious speech at Manish Malhotra's show

Alia's Instagram post features several pictures from her photoshoot with Ranveer Singh. They are followed by a BTS video and a monochrome picture in which she's sleeping. Going by the post, it seems the actress was quite exhausted after the show, and the video stands as proof. In the BTS video, the actress also rehearses her walk with Ranveer.

In the next frame, she gives a speech thanking the audience and asking them to wrap up early as it's quite late. “Hello, thank you for being here. I am really not prepared I thought my job was done after we clap 17 times. So, after Ranveer has used words like infecting and all of that, I don't think I can really match that."

The caption further read: "I'm very grateful to be here. I am very grateful to see you all here and let's all go to sleep. It’s late,” she concluded. Sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, "Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani. Swipe to see how the kaahani ended."



Alia Bhatt is ready for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are busy with the promotions of their upcoming rom-com drama. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.