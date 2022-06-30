Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Lucky Number '8' Has A Connection With Mom Neetu Kapoor; Read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot at their Vastu residence in April earlier this year. As it has been a few months since their wedding, the couple recently announced their pregnancy, leaving their fans in wonder. On the other hand, as the fans earlier expressed curiosity upon seeing Alia’s wedding jewellery which indicated Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number '8', the Barfi actor recently opened up about the same and explained the significance of the lucky number in his life.

Ranbir Kapoor explains his connection with number '8'

According to a recent interaction with Mashable India, while Ranbir Kapoor was promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, he spoke about his lucky number 8 and revealed the significance of the same. He clarified that there was no specific superstition attached to it and revealed that his mother’s birthday falls on 8 July. Stating further, he mentioned that it was just a number that he connected with.

He said, “Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that all his cars are number 8, along with his football jersey and mentioned that he was fortunate that even his wife, Alia loves that number. The actor even revealed how he and Alia were also contemplating getting an eight-number tattoo at some point in their lives.

“All my cars are number eight, my football jersey is number eight and I just like something about the number and I am fortunate that even Alia loves that number. Both of us are also contemplating getting an eight-number tattoo at some point in our life, we're still talking about we haven't decided yet,” Ranbir added.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt