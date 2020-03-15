Alia Bhatt's 27th Birthday With Her Girl Gang Is All Things Fun; See Pics & Videos Here

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with her girls. Cutting two cakes at midnight, the Highway actor was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram to reveal that they were taking a short road trip to celebrate Alia's birthday. The place definitely looked lit as there were "Alia" balloons set up near the swimming pool.

Alia Bhatt shares a 'friendly reminder' to save water with precautions for Coronavirus

Alia's mother Soni Razdan too shared a heartfelt message and shared childhood pictures with her. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health !"

Razdan added: "Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama." [sic]

Alia's Birthday celebration Pics & Videos

