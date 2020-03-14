Alia Bhatt Shares A 'friendly Reminder' To Save Water With Precautions For Coronavirus

One of the precautions that have been advised by the government and medical authorities to avoid the spreading of the novel coronavirus among people is that one should wash their hands with soap for about 20 seconds to ensure safety. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account earlier on Saturday and added another important precaution for her fans to take note of. In the times that water crisis is also a global concern, the Udta Punjab actor reminded her followers that it is important to save water for the 20 seconds that one should use to wash their hands.

Have a look:

Many Bollywood celebrities reposted Alia's message through their Instagram stories as they spread awareness at a time when other essential commodities have been facing a shortage globally. Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and many others took the post forward through their social media accounts. The film industry as a whole has faced a severe setback because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Theatres in Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Mumbai, and Jammu have been asked to remain closed, amid the virus outbreak. Among the other events to be affected by the Coronavirus, have been the postponement of the IIFA Awards and the release of Sooryavanshi scheduled for later this month. India has reported two deaths and 84 cases of the Coronavirus/COVID-19. Across the world, over 5000 have lost their lives in the pandemic and the number of cases are over 1 lakh.

The Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees, and global events have been postponed

