Alia Bhatt-starrer Baiju Bawra To Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Biggest Challenge As Composer

Alia Bhatt starrer Baiju Bawra is currently in the pre-production stage as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all geared up in preparation for his musical magnum opus. The film is reportedly a musical featuring the story of two singers in a rivalry. Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that composing the music for this film will be one of the biggest challenges for him as he wants the musical extravaganza to be as good as the original Baiju Bawra.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be directing actor Alia Bhatt in his next film and is leaving no stone unturned in matching up to his trademark style of film making. The director turned music composer for his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and he is expected to compose the music for the entire album of his next film Baiju Bawra. The album for the film is reportedly going to have about a dozen songs in it.

No comparison with the original

The Padmaavat director recalled the magical tunes created by composer Naushad for the 1952 film Baiju Bawra and claimed that he will give his best shot to match up to the late composer's lyrical masterpieces. The director has also been on a hunt for a fresh voice to sing the songs in his film. He has reportedly already found an artist to voice the melodies as the legendary Mohammad Rafi did in the original version. The director, however, feels that he will have to look harder to find the female voice as he thinks Lata Mangeshkar's renditions in the songs of the original film are irreplaceable.

Before Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is scheduled to helm his next film Gangubai Kathiawadi which will feature actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The plot of the film apparently revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India. Actor Ajay Devgn is rumored to have been cast opposite Alia Bhatt in this film. In Baiju Bawra, however, Alia Bhatt will reportedly be seen opposite actor Ranveer Singh with whom the director has had a number of successful films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani(2015) and Padmaavat(2018).

