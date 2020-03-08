Alia Bhatt Movies Like 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' & Others That Showcased Her Prowess

It just took seven years for Alia Bhatt to emerge as one of the most popular actors of the younger generation. Once called a masterpiece by her filmmaker-dad Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt has proved her acting prowess in movies like Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, among others.

A naive and talented actor has an abundance of films in different stages of productions under her name. Here is a list of Alia Bhatt's movies that established her as a powerhouse performer, and won her many accolades for her performance.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Been Avoiding Sets Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Due To THIS Person?

Five career-defining movies of Alia Bhatt

Highway (2014)

Playing the role of Veera Tripathi, young genesis of an affluent family, she impressed all with her stellar performance in the film. The Imtiaz Ali directorial showcased the adorable side of Alia Bhatt's personality through a gripping and adventurous tale of introspection and love. The movie released in 2014, earned the actor many accolades for her performance.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

It might seem daunting to share screen space with veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah. But Alia seemed to hold her ground with her sincere performance as Tia Malik in the Shakun Batra directorial. Her crackling chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra was a delight to watch on screen and even sparked rumours of their affair.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Her Biopic

Udta Punjab (2016)

Much like her previous movies, Alia's character in this Abhishek Chaubey directorial was a young girl with dreams. Reports suggest that the actor had approached the makers for a part in the multi-starrer that talked about the illegal drug trade in Punjab. The movie that had Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Alia in the lead, was a hard-hitting tale that menacingly portrayed the reality of drug trade.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

The Gauri Shinde directorial narrates the tale of a technician from the cinema world, who finds it hard to cope up with a breakup. The movie that marked the first association of Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan was a beautiful tale of romance. The movie, released in 2016, won Alia positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt’s Best Moments From 'Dear Zindagi' That You Must Check Out

Also Read | Times When Alia Bhatt Nailed The Full-sleeves' Look, See Pictures

Raazi (2018)

Bhatt's role Sehmat in the movie, according to many, was one of the best performances of the actor. The Megha Gulzar directorial narrates the tale of a spy agent, who goes into alien territory to protect the country from an unknown terror. The movie released in 2018 was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.