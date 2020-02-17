Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Her Biopic

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview was asked whether she would play the role of Ma Anand Sheela if a biopic was ever made on her. Alia Bhatt responded to this question by stating that she would feel honoured to play the part. This comment by Alia Bhatt comes after Priyanka Chopra was sent a legal notice by Ma Anand Sheela in regards to a project based on her.

Alia Bhatt wants to play Ma Anand Sheela?

Alia Bhatt is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. Recently, the Raazi actor even took home a Filmfare Best Actress trophy for her role as Safeena in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. But now, it seems like Alia Bhatt has her eyes on another promising biopic.

Alia Bhatt in an interview with a media portal expressed her views about playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela if ever a biopic is made on her. Alia Bhatt said that if ever a movie about Ma Anand Sheela is ever made she would be very happy to portray the role. This statement comes after Ma Anand Sheela in a recent interview said that she finds Alia Bhatt suitable to play her role.

Ma Anand Sheela in an interview with another media portal said that she saw bits and pieces of Alia Bhatt's work recently and she also finds many similarities between Alia and a younger version of herself (Ma Anand Sheela). Ma Anand Sheela also further added that she and Alia Bhatt both share a natural spunk that cannot be obtained artificially.

Both of these statements by Alia Bhatt and Ma Anand Sheela comes after Ma Anand Sheela served a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. According to a media portal's report, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was served this legal notice as the Baywatch actor was planning to star and produce a biopic based on the life of Osho's right hand Ma Anand Sheela. Ma Sheela had reportedly served this notice to Priyanka since no permission was sought for this untitled biopic.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Wild Wild Country trailer

