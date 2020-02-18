Times When Alia Bhatt Nailed The Full-sleeves' Look, See Pictures

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, the Udta Punjab actor has been also considered as a style icon who inspires many young girls. With her million-dollar smile and captivating charm, she has never failed to impress the audience with her style and sartorial choices. Be it the street style look or glamming it up for a high-profile event or attending any wedding function, Alia has always set the standards high. She often treats her fans with her pictures on Instagram. Check out her looks in which she nailed full-sleeved outfits.

Alia Bhatt full sleeves' look to check out

The Kalank actor is seen wearing acid wash multi-coloured satin co-ord shirt and pants combo. She left her fans mesmerised while reminding us of the disco era. Her outfit was by the brand Peter Pilotto. She paired her look with a pastel top-handle bag and strappy heels. For her look, the actor went with very subtle make-up and let her hair down.

To celebrate Christmas Eve, the actor opted for an all-black outfit. In the above picture, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor is seen wearing a full-sleeve black t-shirt which has written 'Christmas with the Bhatts'. She completed her look with black jeans and a wavy hairdo.

Alia Bhatt gave major boss-lady vibes when she wore a white button detailed blazer dress for a photo shoot. With lashed eyes and nude lips, the actor balanced the look. She completed the look with a loose wavy curly hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt is looking pretty in a black striped pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor's dress had a one-shoulder sleeve detailing and layered texture to it. She completed her look with black stilettos. For her makeup, she kept it simple with a nude look and sleek ponytail.

Alia Bhatt wore a navy blue pantsuit for an event. The actor pulled off an off-shoulder top with puffed sleeves complemented with sequin bottoms. For her makeup, she kept it simple with a pulled-back ponytail. She completed her look with black stilettos.

