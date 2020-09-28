Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Beau Ranbir Kapoor Comes With A Special Pic & Number '8'

Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram handle to share a special birthday wish for boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor as he turned 38 on September 28. Sharing an unseen picture from his birthday celebration last night, Alia Bhatt wished him by saying, "happy birthday 8" and added a heart emoji.

Ranbir's lucky number is 8 and has the number on his football jersey too. Talking about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir had said, "It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."

Ranbir Kapoor in many interviews has revealed his fixation with number 8. In an interaction for Sonam Kapoor's 'Zoya Factor', Ranbir said, "I don't know how it started as my mum's birthday is on July 8 but I just fell in love with the design of the number and the fact that it also can be infinity," he said in the video. "So when I grew older, if I used to drive to shoots or if I had something that I was really nervous about and if I saw a white car, for example - if the number plate was 4040 or 2222, I used to add them up and if it added to number 8, I used to think I'm gonna kill it... It gave me confidence, psychological of course but it really worked for me," he added. (Watch the video below)

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, a number of celebrities took to social media to wish the actor with heartfelt birthday notes. Fans have been remembering his multiple critically-acclaimed films through various social media platforms. They have also been eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects, Shamshera and Bramhastra.

