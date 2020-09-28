Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Note For 'best Aunt' Rima Jain & 'best Bro' Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently put up a heartfelt birthday wish for her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain. She posted two throwback pictures along with a brief note on how amazing the two family members are. The pictures bring out the sweet bond that she shares with her extended family. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they have been dropping heartfelt birthday wishes for the duo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wishes

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a couple of throwback pictures wishing her cousin and her aunt a happy birthday. In the first part of the post, her aunt Rima Jain is seen in a candid avatar as she looks away from the camera with a sweet smile across the face. She can be seen wearing a bright red lipstick which goes well with her statement earrings. She is also spotted with a red tilak on her forehead while she has her hand resting on her chin.

Through the second throwback picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished her close cousin Ranbir Kapoor a happy and safe birthday. In the picture posted, young Kareena and Ranbir are seen looking right at the camera while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is busy in her own element. They all have sweet smiles across their faces as they seem to be having a gala time in a fun play area.

In the caption for the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made an attempt to describe how amazing her two relatives are. She has mentioned that both of them have great minds and are also lovely human beings. At the end of the message, she has sent out her best wishes for aunt Rima Jain and ‘best bro’ Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor also wished their aunt Rima Jain and cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Here's the post.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts 'Wonder Woman' Theme Cake, Karisma Shares 'precious Moments'

Also read As Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Sister Karisma Gives Sneak Peek Into Mid-night B'day Bash

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished the two members of the Kapoor family with heartfelt messages. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima, has also added a bunch of ‘red heart’ emoticons to express her love and affection. One of the internet users has also pointed out how Kareena Kapoor Khan looks just like her aunt Rima. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture Of Her Weekend Meal, Says 'History Was Created'

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In A Silhouette Picture; Talks About 'ray Of Hope'

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.