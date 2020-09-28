Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Mumbai City FC Send Out Wishes To Famous Actor And Club Co-owner

With popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turning 38 on Monday, wishes have poured in from all corners for the star. Many members from the film fraternity have taken to social media to make their Ranbir Kapoor birthday wishes. On the star’s birthday, Mumbai City FC, the team which Ranbir Kapoor co-owns, has wished him online as well.

Also Read: Sandesh Jhingan To Sign For ATK Mohun Bagan, To Become Highest Valued ISL Player: Report

Mumbai City FC wish Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to social media, Mumbai City FC made their Ranbir Kapoor birthday wishes online. The club shared a poster of Ranbir Kapoor looking towards the camera and giving a thumbs up, as they called the star as 'one of their own'. While making their Ranbir Kapoor birthday wishes, Mumbai City FC also asked other fans to send in their wishes using the ‘Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor’ hashtag.

Also Read: East Bengal To Make ISL Debut In 2020

Send in your birthday wishes for the boss using #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor! 💙 — Mumbai City FC (at 🏠) (@MumbaiCityFC) September 28, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor’s plans for Mumbai City

The Mumbai City FC owner had talked about his plans for the club last year. At an event which announced that the City Football Group (CFG) will now hold the majority stake in the club, Ranbir Kapoor had expressed his delight at the news. Via a video message, Ranbir Kapoor had said that his ambition is to make Mumbai City FC the best football club in Asia. He also said that just like Manchester City have succeeded in the Premier League, he also hopes that Mumbai City FC will win everything in front of them in the future.

Also Read: Odisha FC Sign Former Newcastle United Defender Steven Taylor Ahead Of ISL 2020

Under the guidance of their new coach Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City FC will be looking to improve on their performance from last season. The club finished fifth in the table last time out, taking 26 points from 18 games. The ISL 2020 will be played across three venues in Goa behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 11 teams will participate in the completion. On Sunday, it was announced that the iconic East Bengal club will also make its debut in the Indian Super League this season. The new ISL season is scheduled to start from November, with the seventh edition of the tournament expected to run from November 2020 to March 2021.

With Mumbai City FC having made several new signings such as Mandar Rao Desai, Farukh Choudhary and Vikram Partap Singh amongst others, the fans will be hoping that the club has a great run in the competition this season.

Also Read: Kerala Blasters Announce The Signing Of Khawlhring Ahead Of ISL 2020 Campaign

Image Credits: Mumbai City FC Twitter, PTI