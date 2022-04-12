The preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand celebration seem to be underway in full swing as visuals from outside the RK Studios, where the wedding will reportedly be held, shows glimpses into the ongoing construction and decoration of the venue. Although there has been no official confirmation from the couple yet, several media reports have claimed that the wedding will be held on April 14, 2022, after the pre-wedding festivities.

Just a few days ahead of the rumoured wedding, Alia Bhatt's security was spotted in conversation with the senior inspector outside RK's residence.

Alia Bhatt's bodyguard talks with senior inspector ahead of wedding

Entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla shared the visuals from the front gate of RK's Residence where Alia Bhatt's personal bodyguard is seen talking with the senior inspector. A police car is also seen parked outside the gate. In the caption, he claimed that the duo was talking about the security of the impending wedding.

More about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Recent visuals shared by Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed a glimpse into the top-notch security and privacy planning laid out for the big day. Days ahead of the rumoured wedding, men were seen installing a white curtain at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence to block the media's view.

Moreover, as per a report from Pinkvilla, the close-knit nuptials will be attended by several notable celebrities of Bollywood and hence, the security of the venue is meticulously being taken care of by the team. From Aamir Khan to Ayan Mukerji, close industry friends of the couple are reportedly set to attend the ceremony. As per the sources from the outlet, the ceremony will witness the attendance of around 100-150 guests.

In the latest development, the Krishna Raj bungalow lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the rumoured wedding. As per media reports, the couple will be moving in there after their wedding.

Image Credit: Varindar Chawla

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/varindertchawla