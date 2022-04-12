Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Varmala Ceremony To Reportedly Have THESE Celebs In Attendance

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has drawn netizens' attention, as many beam with curiosity to get updates about the highly-anticipated affair. While many reports have given out details pertaining to the duo's wedding venue, guest list, and dates among other things, an official confirmation hasn't come yet.

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, a source stated that while the wedding reception will have several eminent personalities from Bollywood in attendance, the nuptials will only be witnessed by a select few. While earlier filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was revealed to be on the guest list, the source mentioned that Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will also be present during the nuptials.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's varmala ceremony to be attended by THESE celebrities

The source stated that the intimate gathering will be attended by around 150-200 people, with Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan and Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be in attendance. The wedding premise, Vastu Apartment, is being guarded with heavy security to make sure no outsider enters without permission.

The wedding rumours have also been fuelling due to the preparations being held at RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, with both properties being decked up with lights. If reports are to be believed, the Bollywood couple will be moving to Krishna Raj after their wedding and once the house is ready.

Another instance captured by the paparazzi was of Sabyasachi outfits being delivered to Kapoor's residence. According to a Hindustan Times report, Bhatt will be donning a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day, while the veil will be designed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, the duo is expected to get hitched on April 14, with the Haldi ceremony taking place earlier that day. According to HT City, the Mehendi function will take place a day prior on April 13.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in their first big-screen outing, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the screens on September 9, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It will come out in theatres on September 9, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT/ @RANBIR_KAPOOOOR)