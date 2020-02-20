Alia Bhatt Looks Ethereal In Ethnic Wear And These Pictures Are Proof

Alia Bhatt is unarguably one of the most popular actors of the current generation. She made her debut in the showbiz with Student of The Year and has managed to etch a place for herself in the film industry. In a decade long career, Alia Bhatt has hit the headlines for her diverse characters and impeccable fashion sense. From stunning western attire to mesmerising Indian attire, the actor has donned it all with much grace. Here are some pictures of Alia Bhatt in Indian attire.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Rock The Conventional Yet Modern Lehenga Like No Other

Alia Bhatt's photo in Indian attire:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Awestruck By Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Debut In Netflix's 'Guilty'

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor All Set For A December Wedding? The Actress Speaks Up

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt is reported to be shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is reported to be based on the real-life of Gangubai Kothewali, who used to be one of the famous brothel owners during the 60s. The first look poster of the forthcoming movie was recently released on social media. Check out the poster of the film:

Besides the upcoming film, Alia Bhatt has a slew of movies in her kitty. Reports suggest that the actor will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, among others. Apart from this, the actor is reported to be in talks for other Bollywood films.

Also Read | Times When Alia Bhatt Nailed The Full-sleeves' Look, See Pictures

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Her Biopic

(Promo Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.