After a prolonged wait, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally set to release in theatres on January 6, 2020. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the story of a woman who becomes a powerful underworld figure. The official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions treated fans with amazing news.

“The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you,” the Twitter handle wrote. Actor Ajay Devgn, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “She rose to power amidst the flames of hardships. The wait is about to get over, watch #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas near you on 6th January 2022.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date announced

Earlier, amid many rumours about the makers considering an OTT release, film production and distribution company, Pen Movies had released a statement. In the statement, the company’s MD Jayantilal Gada refused OTT release rumours and claimed that all three films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack, and RRR will release only in theatres since the “magnum opus films” were “made for big-screen experience” only. “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR & Attack will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres. Dr Jayantilal Gada Chairman & MD Pen Studios,” the statement read then.

Earlier, Alia had announced the film’s wrap in June this year by sharing location pictures on Instagram with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While captioning the post, she wrote, “This film and set have been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience! (sic)” Meanwhile, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor has a host of films in her kitty including SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Bhrahmastra along with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road movie Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Currently, Alia is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranvir Singh.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AliaBhatt