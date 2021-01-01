Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Release In 2021, Makers Announce

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will arrive in cinema halls this year, the makers announced on Friday.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

In an eight second video shared on Instagram, the filmmaker's banner -- Bhansali Productions -- announced that the movie will come out sometime this year.

"Brave, bold and ready to take over 2021 with fire in her eyes and fierceness as her style #GangubaiKaithiawadi awaits to reign over the coming year," the production house captioned the video.

According to the reports, the film has apparently landed in a legal trouble after Gangubai's son Babuji Raqji Shah filed a case against the makers for defamation and indecent representation of women. The makers haven't released an official statement on this issue yet. Reports suggest that the Bombay High Court has asked the defendants to respond by January 7 in the matter.

According to a source close to film' production, the movie'' shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and it's near completion. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

Alia’s other films

As per reports, Alia Bhatt shot for RRR for six days for Baahubali maker Rajamouli’s RRR, that stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, among others. The other big film that Alia had been shooting was Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. That movie too was earlier slated to release in December, but will now be released next year.

(With PTI inputs)

