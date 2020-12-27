Bollywood Wedding: Ranbir & Alia To Varun & Natasha, A Look At Most-awaited Celeb Weddings

Bollywood celebrities often choose to keep their love life private, but sometimes the rumours spread quicker than fire. Some couples announce their wedding with their fans while some take their own sweet time to even confirm their relationship. There are also a few celebrities who announce their wedding on social media, leaving everyone surprised. Several celebrities tied the knot in the year 2020 while some who wished to tie the knot this year postponed their wedding dates. There are also some B-town celebs who have been together for a long time and more than them, it is their fans who want them to get hitched soon. Here are some of the most anticipated Bollywood weddings for fans.

Bollywood weddings fans are eagerly waiting for

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for quite some time now. They have never shied away from making public appearances together and have also indulged in some PDA. Ranbir Kapoor recently announced that he has been wishing to get married to Alia and would have been married to her if the pandemic had not hit their lives.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Another most awaited Bollywood wedding is of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The actors have been together for over 10 years now and have confirmed their relationship with each other. However, the couple is yet to confirm their wedding date and have left fans waiting for the big news.

Also Read: Holi: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Attend Celebration Together; Fans Can't Get Enough Of Duo

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. Although they haven't confirmed their relationship with each other, there are rumours of them tying the knot pretty soon. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding is another most-awaited Bollywood wedding.

Also Read: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Is Couple's Galore With Akash-Shloka, Abhi-Ash & More

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is another adorable couple of Bollywood who were supposed to ring the wedding bells this year. The couple announced their wedding in April but as the pandemic hit, they decided to postpone their wedding to 2021. Richa and Ali have currently moved together and are quite excited about their wedding, as much as their fans.

Also Read: Is This The Official Hashtag For Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Wedding?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has been dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for several years now. He has often spoken about his relationship during several interviews. Varun Dhawan had confirmed that he was supposed to get married to Natasha in December 2019, but the dates were pushed ahead due to his work commitments.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Destination Wedding Is Postponed? Know Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.