Alia Bhatt back on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sets after break, shares excitement with pic

After some time away from the sets for both professional and personal reasons, Alia Bhatt is back shooting for her next Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor had recently taken a break from the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, first for the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and then for Christmas celebrations with actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and family. She expressed her excitement on returning and stepping into the character once again.

Alia Bhatt back on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets

Alia Bhatt backed a mirror selfie from what seemed like her vanity van, as evident in the presence of the make-up equipments. She covered her face in the picture, though the look left no doubt about which film set she was on.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area and Alia Bhatt plays the lead role.

The first look of the movie had been shared in January and the movie was earlier supposed to release in September this year. However, as the entire film release calendar went for a toss due to the pandemic, this movie has also been pushed.

Alia’s other films

As per reports, Alia Bhatt shot for RRR for six days for Baahubali maker Rajamouli’s RRR, that stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, among others. The other big film that Alia had been shooting was Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. That movie too was earlier slated to release in December, but will now be released next year.

