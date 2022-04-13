Alia Bhatt's House Decked Up With Lights Ahead Of Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor; Watch

Celebrations galore at Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vastu as guests have started to arrive for the actor’s Haldi ceremony. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding news has created a strong buzz on the Internet as fans are keeping an eye on each and every picture, and video that is surfacing on social media. While the family members of the Rockstar actor were recently spotted leaving RK's house for the pre-wedding rituals, a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's house was recently unveiled.

Glimpses of Alia Bhatt's house

Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and posted a video giving everyone a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's house all decked up with lights with a couple of security guards standing outside. While the fans got excited to watch Alia Bhatt's decorated house, they are yet to get any glimpse of the actor as well as her family members coming out of the house ahead of the pre-wedding ceremony. Watch the video ahead-

On the other hand, other videos showed Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with others entering the house. Apart from Riddhima, others spotted entering the house were Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain, who tried to avoid the media gathered outside the house. While Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Reema Jain and more were recently spotted arriving at the venue, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor recently told Pinkvilla that he is heading back to Mumbai from Goa for the wedding. Randhir Kapoor also revealed the couple's nuptials are going to take place on April 15 and mentioned their wedding reception is still a point of discussion.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/@aliaabhatt