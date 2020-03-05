Why Alia Bhatt's Character Is Important In 'Kapoor & Sons'

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Kapoor & Sons is a family-drama flick directed by Shakun Batra. Kapoor & Sons deals with the story of two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest. The film released in the year 2016 and received balanced reviews from fans and critics. Kapoor & Sons earned ₹152 crores as a worldwide collection.

Alia Bhatt played the role of Tia Malik. She is a happy going girl, who lost her parents in an accident. Alia Bhatt's character is an important character in the film, know here why.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'In My Kitchen' series can be perfect cooking lessons for fans, watch videos

Alia Bhatt leads the trendy trio

Kapoor & Sons features three hugely-followed stars from Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. Alia Bhatt's character is like the mid string between Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's character. Before the movie's release, the trio's collaboration was too hyped in the reports. Alia Bhatt brings the quirk to the trio.

Also Read | Haven't watched Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'? Here are reasons why it's a worth-watch

Alia Bhatt's role complements the remarkable ensemble cast

Kapoor & Sons is a multi-starrer flick. The film features stars from each era. The star cast includes Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan. Alia Bhatt's jolly character complements the film's strong ensemble cast.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani show how to sport cross-body designer bags with elegance

Alia Bhatt's life lessons

Alia Bhatt's role in Kapoor & Sons is one of the contemporary roles in the film. She successfully plays her role as a friend, companion and an adviser. From helping Sidharth Malhotra to realising his worth to being an advisor to Fawad, Alia Bhatt has nailed it all.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Gulshan Grover's picture make fans go gaga as the duo shoot for 'Sadak 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.