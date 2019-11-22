The Debate
The Debate
Alia Bhatt's Pastel Outfits That Are Goals For Minimalist Dressing

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt pastel outfits that can give major style tips on how to style and don the pastel and muted toned outfit. Read all details about the outfits.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt often selects subtle hues and pastel-coloured outfits for her promotions and events. Her wardrobe screams minimalist make-up and muted tones. Recently she donned a multi-coloured pantsuit, and that was the boss look she successfully paraded, Alia is known for her soft, powdery colour choices. We take a look at her best pastel coloured outfits.

Nude pastel look

Alia Bhatt opted for a nude pastel tube georgette gown for IIFA 2019. She styled her hair in a messy braid. The overall bronze make-up completed the look.

 

Off-white pastel look

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel-kurta with wide-legged pants and bordered dupatta. Her look was minimal yet chic in the Indian attire. She completed the look with silver jhumkas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Floret pastel look

Alia Bhatt donned this ethereal floret pastel dress. The fairy-tale look was complete with half tied wavy hair and stud earrings. This look is the best pastel-muted tone look that Alia has donned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Pastel pink look

Alia Bhat wore a corset tube short dress in pastel pink. The dramatic outfit had some chiffon pleated overlays. Alia completed the look with sleek hair and minimal make-up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Pastel green look 

Alia Bhatt donned a pastel green kurta with a similar dupatta. She paired the outfit with jhumkas and a bindi. Alia looked magnificent in the wavy hair and pastel Indian attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

