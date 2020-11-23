Alia Bhatt's Picture With Shaheen Bhatt Comes With A Useful 'tip'; Check Out

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture and also gave a useful tip to how to 'conceal the lockdown chin'. "Use the top of your sister’s head as a cute and stylish diversion," Shaheen wrote.

Reacting to the picture, mother Soni Razdan dropped a few heart emojis in the comments. On Sunday, Alia also shared a picture with pet Edward, white Persian cat. "My Muse," Alia captioned the picture as she cuddled the cat. Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Alia's picture with Edward and wrote, "I don’t like cats .. and that’s going to upset many ladies .. but the expression on your face makes me love this one immensely." [sic]

'Brahmastra' cast & other details

Interestingly, earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia were joined by co-actor Mouni Roy and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December, after several delays, has been pushed again owing to the current pandemic situation. Coming to the cast of the upcoming flick, apart from the above actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen playing the pivotal characters. The film has seen quite a few delays since it began production in 2018.

Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The revolves around the life of a young lass, whom her boyfriend Ramnik Lal sells into prostitution. The biographical crime flick shows how she goes on to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was to release theatrically in September this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the flick.

