Soni Razdan Digs Out Throwback Monochrome Photo, Alia Bhatt Calls Her Mommy 'stunning'

On Tuesday night, Soni Razdan took to Instagram and shared a throwback black and white photo of herself. In the monochrome portrait, Soni looked gorgeous in her neatly tied bun. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Old pics Gold pics."

As soon as Soni Razdan's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "You look so pretty." An amused fan referred to Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Like mom like daughter." Not only fans but several popular faces from the industry also dropped comments on Soni's photo. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was all hearts. Daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were quick to notice their mother's post.

While Alia wrote, "Stunning mommy", sister Shaheen dropped awestruck emoticons. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, "Oh man! what a beauty." Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Soni Razdan's Instagram post. However, later, she limited the comments section on the post.

Soni Razdan shares old B&W pic

(Source: Soni Razdan's Instagram)

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Lashes Out At A Telecom Company; Calls Their Service 'pathetic'

As Soni Razdan turned a year older on October 25, she posted a family photo that featured Alia, Shaheen, and her husband, Mahesh. Along with this, she penned a heartfelt note. "Birthdays are a time for families to show how much they love one another. God only knows where I’d be without you! Love you fam! #familytime #familygoals #birthdaygirl #godonlyknowswhereidbewithoutyou #bestfamilyever," she wrote in her note.

Also Read | Richard Schiff Gets Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19, Read His Health Update

More so, Alia also shared an adorable pic with Razdan. She wrote, "They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know." Alia continued, "Happy Birthday Maa. I love you so so much." In Alia Bhatt's post, the mother-daughter duo could be seen striking a happy pose for the camera. While Alia sported a pink strapless dress, Soni Razdan pulled off a white ethnic outfit.

Also Read | What Happens When Someone Hits A Burning Tennis Ball? Watch 'jaw-dropping' Video

Soni was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action entertainer War, helmed by Siddharth Anand. She was also a part of the web series, Out of Love, alongside Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead. The show garnered positive reviews from fans.

Also Read | Gurmeet Choudhary recovers from COVID-19; compares quarantine to '14 years in Vanvas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.