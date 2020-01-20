Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' To Clash With Beu Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' At Box Office?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are considered to be one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. But seems like their upcoming projects are all set to clash at the box office. Alia Bhatt will mark her debut into South cinema with SS Rajamouli’s big-budget film, RRR. The big-budget film will also have ensemble cast starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will also mark Ajay Devgn's collaboration with Rajamouli. The film will release on 30 July 2020.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is a period drama that revolves around a tribe and is scheduled to release on the same date. Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Given that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since a while now and that they're both big names in Bollywood, it is being rumoured that one of them will take a step back and change the release date of their movie.

Alia Bhatt’s RRR movie

Director, SS Rajamouli is all set to bring back the grandeur of his last film Baahubali in his upcoming multi-starrer film RRR. The film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR donning the role of freedom fighters. The film is reportedly a period drama. The film also features actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly being made on a high budget and will be released in more than 10 languages.

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. 💃💃💃💃 #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

The film, Shamshera is set in the 1800s where a ‘dacoit’ tribe fights for their rights from the British conquerors. In the movie, Ranbir is seen in the role of the hero called Shamshera who is a dacoit leader and fights the antagonist of the film played by Sanjay Dutt. There are speculations that say we could also see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

