Alia Bhatt To Star With Ram Charan In A Romantic Number In SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated venture, RRR, stars two of the biggest superstars from the South Indian film industry, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film has been in the news even before it was officially announced by the makers. The first look of the film was also released which created a huge buzz. Now, there has been news of further interesting developments in the film.

Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan to romance in RRR?

There have been various recent reports that suggest that Ram Charan will be shaking a leg along with Alia Bhatt in the film. The number will reportedly be a romantic song. The shooting of the song will take place in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

The shooting of the film is currently going on at Ramoji Film City. The makers recently even announced that almost 70% of the shoot has been completed. According to reports, the romantic song featuring Ram Charan and Alia will be composed by MM Keeravani of Annamayya fame.

The makers of RRR are reportedly gearing up for the shoot of the song. The dance rehearsals, sets, etc are being set up right now. RRR will also mark the debut of the Raazi actor in the South Indian film industry.

While talking about her role in RRR in a previous interview, Alia Bhatt had said that SS Rajamouli is one of the directors who has been on her wishlist since her debut in Student Of The Year. She also revealed that she has been taking lessons to speak in Telugu. While speaking about the length of her role in RRR, Alia said that the length of her role does not matter but the fact that she is working with the Bahubali director is important to her.

RRR will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR donning the role of freedom fighters. The film is reportedly a period drama. The film also stars Singham actor Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly being made on a high budget and will be released in more than 10 languages.

