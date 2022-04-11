Alia-Ranbir's Relationship Timeline: Turn Of Events Unfolded From 'crush' To Wedding

Is the D-Day coming closer? Reports of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor getting married this week are getting stronger day by day. The power couple has been rumoured to be tying the knot for some time now, but the duo or their loved ones have denied it every time.

However, this time, the marriage seems set to take place with multiple reports confirming the development. Before the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship, Alia had revealed that she had a crush on Ranbir during her younger days and the duo was also in public relationships with other celebrities. However, sparks flew between them when they worked with each other for the first time on Brahmastra.

Here's looking at how it all started for the couple:

Alia Bhat-Ranbir Kapoor's relationship timeline

2012: Alia, even before entering films, at an event for her debut film Student of the Year, stated that she always loved Ranbir and that he will always be her 'biggest crush.'

January-February 2018: The Udta Punjab star shared her first picture with Ranbir from the prep for their first film together Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The initial reports of the duo being in a relationship emerged when they started shooting for the film.

March 2018: Alia shares a photo with Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on Instagram as she bonded with the veteran actor.

March 2018: Alia shared her first photo with Ranbir on Instagram after the relationship rumours surfaced. The director of their film Ayan Mukerji too was a part of the snap.

May 2018: The couple made their first public appearance in front of the media on May 8, where they dazzled in traditional attires at Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

May 2018: Alia Bhatt made it Instagram official with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing their photo from Sonam Kapoor's wedding the next day.

May 2018: Ranbir Kapoor confirmed at the end of the month he was dating Alia Bhatt. In an interview with GQ, he said that it was 'all new' at that time, though he did not wish to open up further on their bond.

September 2018: Alia and Ranbir's mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor captured in one frame when Neetu Kapoor wished Ranbir his birthday.

January 2019: Alia joined Ranbir's family for the New Year celebrations. The latter's late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was also present in this photo.

March 2019: Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance together for Brahmastra when they launched the logo of their movie at the Kumbh Mela.

March 2019: Alia professed their love for Ranbir when they both won the Best Actor awards at an awards ceremony.

May 2019: While their film Brahmastra got delayed multiple times, they featured in their first professional collaboration, an advertisement for an e-commerce platform.

October 2019: Years before their real marriage, a fake wedding card went viral. The rumours of the wedding were shot down by their loved ones.

December 2019: Alia made her first appearance with Ranbir at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch where Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, among others, were also present.

March 2020: It was reported at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the star couple was living together after the paparazzi spotted them together at their residence.

September 2021: The couple regularly headed out for vacations, but the one that made the most headlines was when they set out to the Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan for Ranbir's birthday.

April 2022: Reports suggest that their wedding rituals will be held this week. Multiple dates are doing the rounds, though the wedding is likely to be held on April 14.