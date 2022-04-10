Did Alia Bhatt Just Confirm Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor? Here's How She Reacted

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town for a while now as speculations about their wedding make the rounds on social media. Amid the wedding rumours, Alia seems to have confirmed her wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor herself. Although there has been no direct confirmation from the couple themselves, Alia's recent comment on social media influencer Nikunj Lotia’s Instagram video speaks for itself.

Social media influencer Nikunj Lotia aka 'beyounick' recently posted an Instagram video where he could be seen running behind a look-alike Ranbir-Alia wedding car. In the video, he also added a funny caption, “Me on 17th April," with a red heart emoji. What's even more interesting is that none other than the to-be bride Alia Bhatt herself commented on the video by writing ‘Ded’ accompanied with laughing emoji. Alia’s comment seems to have made all the ongoing rumours true now. Nikunj also replied to Alia’s comment by asking if he is from inside?

Watch video here

Alia Bhatt spotted amid wedding rumours

On April 10, 2022, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen leaving her Juhu home. She was spotted in a Range Rover, wearing a plain white t-shirt. She also went out wearing black sunglasses with a nice gold frame. Take a peek at some of the actor's recent appearances-

In the midst of the Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours, Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow is being decorated. In short clips that have appeared online, the under-construction home can be seen being decked with lights. The wedding preparations are in full swing, implying that the wedding is just around the corner.

The fan-favourite pair of Bollywood is also preparing for the release of Brahmastra, their debut film together, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the midst of the persistent wedding rumours, the film's producers issued an all-new poster showcasing the couple for the first time, and fans were overjoyed. Ranbir and Alia were seen holding each other while bruises could be seen all over their body. There were also flames on Ranbir's torso, while Alia had multiple scratches. In the current Brahmastra billboard, they hugged each other and closed their eyes. "Love & light," Alia wrote below the poster, and several fans and followers expressed their enthusiasm for the project in the comments section.