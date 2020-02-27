Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool And Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Are Real-life BFFs

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and X-Men actor Hugh Jackman are best friends whose ties go deeper than their social media banters. Their friendship grew when they started working together in 2009 on the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Take a look at the timeline of their friendship.

BFF Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Becoming friends on the sets of X-Men

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds agrees that his introduction in the X Men Origins was just awful. Ryan was asked about his view on fans' requests to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Deadpool together in a film. To this, the Deadpool actor replied that he is totally in support of their plotline but since Hugh Jackman has retired, giving life to such plotline would be difficult.

Supporting each other's work

Even if Ryan and Hugh are known for their social media feuding, they still support each other's projects. Take a look at these videos.

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

Never forgetting to troll each other

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have a fake feud going on their social media, where both of them shows their fun rivalry on each other’s Instagram and Twitter posts. For example, on the account of best friends' day, Hugh posted saying that he got injured while working on the set. He then continued saying that it was the first time when he got hurt while playing Wolverine and it was, of course, Ryan Reynolds' fault. To this post, Ryan replied blaming Hugh for his injuries saying that he hadn’t practiced hard enough for his part, which is why he bled through.

Advertising their pranks to the whole wide world

There was an ugly sweater incident where Hugh Jackman and his fellow actor friend Jake Gyllenhaal joined hands to prank Ryan Reynolds into dressing up for an ugly Christmas party. What was hilarious was the fact that Ryan actually dressed up in an ugly sweater for a party where everybody was wearing casual T-shirts.

